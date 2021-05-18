Landon Eschete

November 7, 2005 – May 15, 2021

Landon Paul Eschete went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 15, 2021. Landon was born November 7, 2005 in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday May 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

Landon is survived by his parents, Chad Eschete and Stephanie Bourgeois Eschete; brother, Jake Eschete; grandmother, Ruby Daigle Eschete; grandparents, Errol Bourgeois and Fay Doiron Bourgeois; godparents, Trisha Eschete Liner and Brad Eschete; and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Landon is preceded in death by his great-great-grandmother, Mary Alice Bergeron; grandfather, Cecil Eschete; and Uncle, Chuck Autin.

Landon was a member of the Beta Club at South Terrebonne High school. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, animals, music, and comedy. To say he enjoyed video games would be an understatement. BIGLANDMINE9 was the best. He was a compassionate, sweet jokester who was selfless and giving and always put others first. His smile was contagious, and he could make anyone laugh. Landon was a gift to everyone who knew him; he was a kind, loving, gentle soul. He made the world a better place and always protected our Earth. He cared deeply for the people he loved and will be deeply missed by all who loved and still love him. We all know that we are so lucky to be loved by Landon.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Landon Paul Eschete.