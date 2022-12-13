Lanier James Soudelier Jr.

December 13, 2022
Lanier James Soudelier Jr., 62, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Lanier was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral from 9:00am until service time.  A memorial celebration of life will follow visitation at 11:00am at Chauvin Funeral Home.


Lanier made his career in the oil field working in sales. He loved to be with his family; especially his grandkids and grand-dogs (Axel and Beignet). Lanier always had a love of playing golf on his free time.

Lanier leaves behind his loving family; his children; his son Brandon Soudelier, Suzanne Cabanilla and husband Jade Cabanilla; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jaylee, Tayla, Taisa, and Trey, and Damion, loving mother of Lanier’s children, Tammy Carlos; siblings, Renee Lirette, Ann Worzella, Troy Soudelier.

Lanier is preceded in passing by his father, Lanier Soudelier Sr.; grandparents, Thaddeus J. Soudelier Sr. and Mae Mary Whitney Soudelier, and mother-in-law, Harriet Tabler.


Lanier will be dearly missed by all his family and friends; but never forgotten and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lanier Soudelier Jr.

