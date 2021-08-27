Larry Cadiere

July 30, 1959 – August 25, 2021

Larry James Cadiere, age 62, passed away Wednesday August 25, 2021. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

A private service will be held by the family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sherrie Scallan; daughter, Jennifer Hardeman; stepson, Beau Fazzio; grandsons, Laken Champion, Benn Toups; brothers, Johnny Cadiere and wife Susie, Alan Cadiere and partner Amanda; sisters, Frances Tivet and husband Donald, Carol Bergeron and husband Carroll, Brenda Henry and husband Bruce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Cadiere and Eulah Gautreaux Cadiere; nephew, Donald John Tivet, Jr.; grandparents, Clothidle and Lawrence.

Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and motorbikes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Heart Association.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry James Cadiere