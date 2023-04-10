Larry Cooks, 70, a resident of Franklin, LA passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Franklin, LA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9:00 AM until funeral service at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 1101 Main Street Franklin, LA 70538 with Pastor Deandre Johnson, presiding. Burial will follow in the New Providence Cemetery in Centerville, LA.

He is survived by his brother, Alvin Cooks, Sr. of Franklin, LA, three sisters, Shirley (Rudy) Kirt, Juanita Dugas, and Lorenza Johnson, all of Franklin, LA, a sister-in-law, Willie Mae Cooks of Centerville, LA, two brothers-in-law, Ben Milton and Lloyd Butler, both of Franklin, LA, along with a host of family and friends.

Mr. Cooks was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Cooks and Gertrude Watkins Cooks, brothers, Benjamin Cooks, Willie Cooks, Sr., and James L. Cooks, Sr., and a sister, Flora Cooks Milton.