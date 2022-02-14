Larry James Blanchard, 73, a native of Morgan City, LA and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, 211 Westside Blvd., Houma, LA 70364 from 9:00AM to funeral time. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00AM. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA.

He leaves to cherish wonderful memories his wife, Susan Pope Blanchard, his Son: Michael Shane Blanchard (Lynn); Daughters, Tay Allgood (Brandon), Brittney LeBoeuf (Brady), Adrianna Noguera (Devin); Grandchildren, Corinne Barron (William), Peyton and Sydney Cuccia, Liam and Brady LeBoeuf, Lillyan Cooper; Great-grandchildren, Camille and Andrew Barron; Brothers, Russel, Jr. and Lonnie (Susan) Blanchard; Sister, Gail Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russel “Bic” and Clara Bergeron Blanchard. He will be greatly missed.

Larry enjoyed playing golf and attending sporting events for his grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy.

