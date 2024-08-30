Larry Paul Malbrough Sr., 62, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on August 25, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma – West Park in Gray, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. The Memorial Service will start at 6:00 pm.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittney Malbrough; former spouse, Darlene Malbrough; grandchildren, Cameron and Breonna; brothers, Joseph Malbrough and Monty Malbrough; sister, Pam Porche; his best friend, Kenny Lirette; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Larry “L.J.” Paul Malbrough Jr.; his parents, Lawrence and Brenda Malbrough; brother, Keith Malbrough; and his uncle, Raynold Ponville.

Larry was a loving and caring man who took care of many people throughout his life. His two children, L.J. and Brittney were his whole world. He loved his dog, Papi, very much. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking on the grill with his family on Sundays. Larry brightened any room he entered. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

