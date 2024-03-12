Larry Wayne Fontenot, Jr., 61, died Saturday, March 9, 2024. Born May 12, 1962, he was a native of Jennings, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12:00 pm until service time at House of Prayer. A Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Carlos Fontenot; children, Michael Fontenot (Dixie), Skylar Randolph (Jeremy), Austin Fontenot (Haley); grandchildren, Jaxson Fontenot, Tatum Fontenot; brother, Darrel Fontenot

He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry Fontenot, Sr. and Myra Smith Fontenot.

He loved working outside, riding his dirt bikes, spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren and he will be dearly missed.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.