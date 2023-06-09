Lashonda Ross, 37, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 9:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 3079 W. Main St. Gray, LA 70359. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Sandy Ross and husband, Jeroyal Williams. Children, Jai, Jyia and Jyla Ross and JaNyla Williams. Brothers, Vernell, Ron, Christopher, Meyagi, Destin and sister, Destiny Ross.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gertrude Duncan Ross and Edward Ross.