LaTisha “Tish” LeShaun Jackson

1978 ~ 2021 (age 42)

LaTisha LeShaun “Tish” Jackson, 42, a resident of Indianapolis, IN and native of Houma, LA, gained eternal rest on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Beginnings Fellowship Church 2125 N German Church Road Indianapolis, IN 46229 with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow funeral services in Washington Park East Cemetery.

LaTisha is survived by a devoted husband, Timothy Jackson; one son, Timothy Ryan; two daughters, Meghan Alicia and Alaina Racquel; beloved dog, Ace Machai Jackson; mother, Delores Williams; sisters, Nona Batiste , Nadeline W Riley (Edwin Lewis) and Roxanne Williams: an aunt, Audrey Nell Simmons; eight nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.