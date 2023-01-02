Laura Beth Rembert, 46, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Baytown, TX passed away peacefully on December 29, 2022.

Laura is survived by her husband, Kelton Rembert; daughter, Jade Eschete; granddaughter, Mila Navarro; parents, Mark and Sandra Luke; brothers, Jeremy Luke (Crystal) and Ryan Luke; nieces, Leighton Luke, Caroline Luke, Calleigh Luke, and Hanna Luke; and grandmother, Olga Martin.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Rosalie Luke; and maternal grandfather, Sam Martin.

Laura was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. She had a big heart and was loved by all who she met. She enjoyed spending her time with her family, fishing, crocheting, and anything creative. Family meant the world to Laura and she always made sure they knew that. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

