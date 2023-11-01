Laura Jane Voisin Duplantis, age 93, a native of Dularge and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Laura is survived by her children, Elwin J. Duplantis, Jr. (Jan), Errol J. Duplantis, Octavia “Teddy” DeHart (Roger Dale), Hope Bourg, Clark Duplantis (Crystal), and Laura Duplantis (Warren); her brother, Gary Voisin; her sisters, Emily Bascle, Diane Fanguy, Sharon Dupre, and Harriet “Toni” LeBeouf; her 24 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way, and 11 great-great-grandchildren and 3 on the way.

Laura was preceded by her husband, Elwin J Duplantis, Sr.; her son, Michael Duplantis; her parents, Eddie J. Voisin, Sr. and Emily Authement Voisin; her siblings, Eddie “T-boy” Voisin, Jr., Rosemary LeBlanc, Shirley DeHart, and Barbara Neal; her great-grandchildren, Summer Duplantis and Alice Romero.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Laura on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel beginning at 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Annunziata Catholic Church at 9:00a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

