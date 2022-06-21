June 25, 1941 – June 19, 2022

Laura Sue Ferguson, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a native of Wappingers Falls, NY and longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside prayer services at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2pm. Followed by immediate burial next to her beloved husband.

“Ms. Laura” is survived by her children, William “Bill” Ferguson, III (Beth) and Laura Susan Ferguson (Georgia); grandchildren, Ashton Mendoza (Daniel), William “Will” Ferguson, IV, Courtney Haadsma (Tim), Amber Bruinooge, Lee Bruinooge, Troy B. Lewis, Jr; great-granddaughter, Precious Melanie; sisters, Mrytle Behnke, Harriet Moore, Jane Clark; and brother Jim Hamburger.

Ms. Laura is also survived by her two favorite co-caregivers and adoring family friends, Amy Lynn Schouest and Flynn Hoob.

Ms. Laura was preceded in death by her husband William Ferguson, Jr; her parents Harold and Laura Coons Hamburger; her loving daughter, Elizabeth Grace Long; sister, Virginia Bazylewicz; and brother, Harold Hamburger.

Ms. Laura is well-known for her gourmet home cooking. She was a fun-loving mom with an endless ability to randomly coin quirky phrases and words that would make you chuckle. Her passion was boldly sharing the message of Christ’s salvation with everyone she met. She was a prayer warrior and a faithful woman of God. There is no doubt that when she came face to face with her Savior, she heard “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” (Matt 25:23)

The family wishes to thank Haydel Hospice for their support and tender loving care. All her caregivers were superb.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Family Worship Center of Baton Rouge, LA https://fwcbr.org/donate where she was a longtime, faithful church member.