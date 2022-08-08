Laura (Thomas) Lee

October 13, 1940 ~ August 5, 2022

Laura Mae Thomas Lee, 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, LA passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Memories of Laura will forever remain in the heart of her sons, Brian K. Hayes (Kimberly) of Odessa, TX and Julian P. Jones (Natalie) of Houston, TX. Two grandchildren, godsons, Gerald McGuin, Chad Mart and Dion Roberts.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Thomas and Laura Paul Thomas. Husband, Henry Lee and son, Minister Anthony L. Hayes. Brothers, Rev. Ulysses Thomas, Sr., Rev. Wilbert Thomas, Sr., Rev. Jules Thomas, Warren Thomas, Sr., and Earl R. Thomas. Sisters, Otis C. Thomas, Audrey T. Mart, Naomi T. Jack, Ruth T. Franklin and daughter-in-law, Brittany Trosclair Jones.