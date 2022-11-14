Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux, 93, a native of Jeanerette, LA and resident of Houma passed at 9:55pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:30am Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by a memorial Mass at St. Anthony at 11:00am. A private burial will take place at a later date at Franklin Cemetery.

Laurel is survived by one son, Walton “Scotty” Breaux and wife Kim; two daughters, Suzanne “Susie” Exnicious and husband Philip, Laurel Anne Folse and husband Dan; daughter-in-law, Ursula Marcello Breaux; six grandchildren, Brandon and Bradley Exnicious, Natalie Rivera and Christopher Breaux, Danielle Newman and Laurel Anne Folse; and twelve great grandchildren.

Laurel was preceded in death by her loving husband; Dr. Richard D. Breaux, her beloved son; Richard “Ricky” Breaux, her father; Walton A. Watkins Sr., her mother; Alberta Glaubrecht Watkins and her brother, Walton A. Watkins Jr.

Laurel was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Co. and Sears Roebuck and Co., a volunteer at Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society, a member of Terrebonne Volunteer for Family and Community, Inc. for fifty years, a member of Terrebonne Association for Community Education and a CCD teacher at St. Francis de Sales.

Her greatest accomplishments were that of loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.