Lawrence J. Touro, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 23, 2024.

Memorial Service is currently pending.

He is survived by his son, Ernest Touro and his wife Cynthia; sisters, Anna Hotard and Doris Schaubhut; and brother, Easton Touro.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma F. Touro; daughters, Tammy Touro and Antoinette Touro; granddaughter, Darlene Touro; parents, Andrew and Adenise Touro; 7 brothers and 1 sister.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.