Lawrence Joseph Pitre Jr., 96, a native of Montegut and resident of Bayou Blue, gained his wings peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on June 17, 2023.

Service are currently pending.

He is survived by his sons, Micheal Pitre Sr. (Joanella), Frank D. LeBouef (June), James J. LeBouef (Keisha); step son, Shane LeBouef (Juanita); daughters, Carolyn McDaniel, Sandra Pitre (Kenny), Darlene Spot (Andrew), Brenda Lirette (Tony), and Marjie Ollis; sister, Gloria Dugas; 35 grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wifeMary Barbara LeBouef and Betty Ann Pitre; sons, Frank James Pitre and Junius J. Pitre; daughters, Girdie P. Dupre and Gloria Key; parents, Lawrence Joseph Pitre Sr. and Girdie R. Pitre; brothers, Thaddeus Pitre and Ernest Pitre; sister, Diana P. Crabtree; grandchildren, David Ollis Jr. and Larry Carlos Jr.; great grandchildren, Elijah Anthony and Treyce Nicole Bryant.

After Lawrence retired from being a bridge operator, he spent most of his time fishing and spending time with his family.

