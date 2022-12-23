Lawrence “Snake” Joseph Landry, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2:08pm. Lawrence was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Louis Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday at St. Louis Church at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of forty-six years, Ann Whitt Landry; sister, Vivian Lirette; step-daughter, Carol Lirette; step-son, George Thompson; son-in-law, Melvin Lirette; and multiple loving nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Lawrence is preceded in passing by his parents, Edmond and Jean Aucoin Landry; brothers, Clifford and Leonard Landry; and one sister, Merlin Baudoin.

Lawrence worked for thirty years with Otis Engineering; which later became Halliburton.

He loved his camp in Cocodrie, LA and enjoyed fishing and working in the yard. He liked to travel; but was always happiest at home with his family and friends.