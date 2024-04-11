Ledie “Cathy” Simon, 72, a native of Dulac and resident of Thibodaux , passed away on April 7, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Thibodaux First Assembly of God, from 9:00 am until religious service starting at 11:00 am. The burial and graveside service will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. II

She is survived by her husband, Huey Simon Sr.; sons, Michael Price (Kelly), Huey Simon Jr., Joshua Simon (Tammy); daughters, Lori Price Gilmore (Tammy), Rose Simon Lottinger; brothers; Reggie Bourg and Rickey Bourg; sister, Karen Ricaud (Randy); grandchildren, Caleb, Macy, Mallory, Aleesia, Emberli, Indiana

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence R. Bourg and Leona Rita Luke Bourg; grandparents, Sidney Luke and Ledie Carrerre Luke, Maxillaire Bourg and Pamela Savoie Bourg.

Cathy was a women of strong faith. She loved God and her family. Her hobbies included, gardening, taking care of her animals, spending time her loving husband Huey and spending time with her family. She had a love for shopping at Marshalls and garage sales. Cathy will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. May she rest in peace with the Lord.

Samart West Parkis in charge of arrangements.