Ledon Joseph Bonin

Weekend Round Up: February 5-6
February 3, 2022
Peter Wilfred Broussard
February 3, 2022

February 15, 1928 – February 1, 2022

Ledon Joseph Bonin, 93, a native of St. Martinville, Louisiana and resident of Grand Bois, Louisiana passed away on February 1, 2022.



A visitation will be held in his honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park on Tuesday, February 8th, from 8:30 AM until funeral time. A religious service will be held at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his two sons, Blair Bonin (Kim), Bryan Bonin (Sheila); three daughters, Debbie Blanchard (Louie), Dolly Dupre (Mark), Donna Quick (Mark); sisters, Delta Meaux and Delores Boudreaux; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Jane Bonin; father, Octa Bonin; mother, Ursule LeBlanc; son, Barry Bonin; daughter, Darlene Bonin Cardenas; great-grandchild, Louis Blanchard; brothers, Leroy Bonin and Lester “Ramon” Bonin; sisters, Lucille Romero and Dorothy Terrill.



Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 3, 2022

Felton Boudreaux

Read more