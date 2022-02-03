February 15, 1928 – February 1, 2022

Ledon Joseph Bonin, 93, a native of St. Martinville, Louisiana and resident of Grand Bois, Louisiana passed away on February 1, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park on Tuesday, February 8th, from 8:30 AM until funeral time. A religious service will be held at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his two sons, Blair Bonin (Kim), Bryan Bonin (Sheila); three daughters, Debbie Blanchard (Louie), Dolly Dupre (Mark), Donna Quick (Mark); sisters, Delta Meaux and Delores Boudreaux; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Jane Bonin; father, Octa Bonin; mother, Ursule LeBlanc; son, Barry Bonin; daughter, Darlene Bonin Cardenas; great-grandchild, Louis Blanchard; brothers, Leroy Bonin and Lester “Ramon” Bonin; sisters, Lucille Romero and Dorothy Terrill.

