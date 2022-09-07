Ledora Granier

February 12, 1930 – September 1, 2022

Ledora Theresa Usea Granier, 92, a native and resident of Kraemer, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church, Kraemer, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery, Kraemer, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, Randy, Kerry (Ernie), Barry (Rachael), and Mark (Tammy) Granier; daughters, Debra (Dennie) Allen and Ursula (Curtis) Hudson; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Cookie Granier and Julie Granier; sisters, Sylvia Rousselle, Bertha Wilson, and Barbara Corpion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman J. Granier, Sr.; sons, Allan Granier and Norman Granier Jr.; daughter-in-law, Monica C. Granier; parents, Wilson and Clalie Usea; brothers, Kenneth, Larry Sr., Alvin, George, Bradley, and Ronald Usea; sisters, Anna Lousie Webre and Florence Dempster.

Ledora was a devout Catholic and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was always there for her family when they needed her. She loved cooking and baking for her family, especially her famous tea cookies at Christmastime, spending time with her family, gardening, reading, playing Rummy and watching Hallmark movies. She also enjoyed teaching her great-grandchildren how to count in French. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. In her words, “La vie est belle” (Life is beautiful).