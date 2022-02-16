March 22, 1956 – February 11, 2022

Lee “Bo” Anthony Guidry Jr., age 65, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 11, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Louis Catholic Church on Saturday, February 19, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in church cemetery.

Lee is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 37 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Naquin Guidry; sons, Dr. Seth M. Guidry, and Paul D. Guidry; brother, Toby Guidry and wife, Becky; sisters, Kyrne G. Calongne and husband, Terry, and Dina G. Toups; nephews, Reed Fanguy, and Fisher Guidry; nieces, Kelli Guidry, and Katie Garon and husband, Beau; great-nephews, Hunter Guidry, Landon Guidry, and Cole Garon; and great nieces, Jenna Guidry and Mae Garon.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Anthony Sr. and Arleta Wayne Jackson Guidry; brother, Bryan Thomas Guidry; sister, Aleta Wayne Guidry; and nephew, Will Daniel Guidry.

Lee was a loving husband and father. He worked for Gulf Oil/Chevron for 36 years. His life-long love of comic books and superheroes will continue to live through future generations. Lee was an avid reader. He loved science fiction and fantasy. Lee was a “nerd” before Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj made it cool. He was a gentle, humble man who was grateful for each of God’s blessings. One of his greatest enjoyments was spending time with family and friends. That time could be spent watching LSU and Saints Football, enjoying good food, sharing a new cocktail, a “hot” slot machine, or just reminiscing about “the good old days”. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Guidry family.