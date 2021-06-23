Lee Paul Dupre

June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
January 8, 1965 – June 17, 2021

Lee Dupre, 56, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes, passed away on June 17, 2021.



Burial will take place at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Jude Dupre (Kasi); grandson, Lincoln Dupre; brothers, Sam Dupre, Dean Dupre, and Marty Dupre; sisters, JoAnn Lyons, Martha Kindrex, and Sheila Naquin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris Dupre and Theresa Naquin Dupre; brothers, Mike Dupre and Timothy Dupre.



He was a carpenter and he enjoyed going fishing. He will be missed and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

