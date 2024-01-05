Leland Alexander Granier, 12, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:20 PM. Born April 5, 2011 he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled, the date is currently pending.

He is survived by his parents, John and Jasmine Lobur Granier; sister, Abigail Granier; grandparents, Denis Granier (Melissa), Mary Reulet (Randal “Site”), Jane Arceneaux (Ronnie), Richard Lobur (Jeanne); great grandmothers, Joan Morvant, Alice Kliebert; aunts, April Andras (Hunter), Jill Fremin (Daniel); cousins, Logan and Harlee Fremin, Isla and Coast Andras.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Wallace Morvant, Jessie Granier, Sr., Myrthee Granier, Mitch Kliebert, Mae Rita “Shirley” Crochet, Clovis Crochet, Jr., William Lobur, Patricia Lobur.

Leland loved cats, golf, broccoli and video games.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans or the First Tee Organization.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

