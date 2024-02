lene L. Cheramie, 84, of Houma, passed away on January 29, 2024.

She is survived by her husband, Paul J. Cheramie; son, Dennis Cheramie; daughters, Leigh Taylor and Cristina Cheramie; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandchildren; and brothers, Virgil Gibson.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Cheramie; parents, Lee and Myrtle Gibson; brothers, Roland and Glen Gibson; and sister Velda Chard.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.