November 15, 1949 – July 14, 2022

Leo Farace, 72, a native of St. James, Louisiana and resident of Kreamer, Louisiana passed away on July 14, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church, Kraemer, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery – Kraemer, Kraemer, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife Belinda Rodrigue Farace and sister Helena Farace Benoit, Fur Babies, Meyau and Piper.

He was preceded in death by his parents Camille Farace Sr. and Lillian Tabor Farace, brothers, Anthony Farace, Camille Farace Jr. and Baby Brother, sisters, Katherine Farace, Mary Ann Farace, Josephine Farace Baker and Frances Farace Oubre.

Leo loved to watch old Western and comedy movies while loving on his Fur Babies.

The family would like to give a big thank you to Dale Naquin, Godson and nephew Camille III, Betsy Martin and the men at the shop Dwayne, Landon, Louis, Storm, Scott and especially Kenny Naquin, Stat Home Care, St. Joseph Hospice, Cancer Center, Dr. Arias, Dr. Dang, Dr. Robichaux and Dr. Parker.