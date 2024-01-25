Leo Oubre, 87, died Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 1:10 PM. Born, November 11, 1936 he was a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine Lassere Oubre; children, Joey Oubre (Michelle), Kenneth “PeeWee” Oubre (Tammy), Regina Stein (Clarence “Chick”); grandchildren, Gina Olson (Dennis), Emile Oubre (Mandy), Leo Oubre, Toby Oubre (Bridgette), Cassie Ruiz (Kaylie), Brett Oubre, Jade Trosclair; 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; siblings, Bertha Rome, Raymond Oubre, Carol Delatte, Sally Authement, Daniel Oubre.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pierre Oubre, Sr. and Beulah Oubre; daughter, Gina Marie Oubre; siblings, Elton Oubre, Pierre Oubre, Jr.. Janice Oubre, Dixie Oubre; father and mother in law, Mike and Odile Lassere.

He enjoyed crawfishing, fishing, gardening and Saints football and loved his family dearly.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.