Leola McGuire, 97, a native of Houma, LA and a resident Terrebonne Parish passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Visitation and wake service will be observed on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 5:00PM until wake time at 7:00PM at St. Matthews Baptist Church 3966 Hwy 311 Houma, LA 70360.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at St. Matthews Baptist Church 3966 Hwy 311 Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow Crescent Farm Cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Ronald (Karen), Barry (Anissa) and Larry McGuire. Daughters, Brenda M. Marshall, Carrie M. Theriot, Alma McGuire, Wilma McGuire, Mary M. Boyd, twenty-three grandchildren, thirty one great grandchildren, ten great-great grandchildren, two great-great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Westbrook, Sr., and Carrie Hite Westbrook. Husband, Eugene McGuire, Sr., and sons, Eugene McGuire, Jr., and Floyd McGuire. Daughters, Ruby Lee McGuire Byrd, brothers, William Westbrook, Sr., and Samuel Westbrook. Sisters, Edna Mae Westbrook Smith Guilfore. Grandsons, Gene “Hop” McGuire, Khayree A. Darton and granddaughter, Jasmine R. Byrd.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Leola Westbrook McGuire, please visit our Tree Store.