Leon C. Kohmann Jr., 94, of Houma, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

As per his wishes no services will be held.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Claudia Rhodes Kohmann; sons, Karl Kohmann and Kevin Kohmann; daughters, Kay Black and Kristal Eaton (Les); daughter-in-law, Margaret Kohmann; former daughter in law, Cathy Kohmann; grandchildren, Alana, Holly, Lee, Jennifer, Lydia, and Laura; and great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Alexis, Aaron, Austin, Elijah, Matthew, Luciano, Luna, and Gio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Leona Kohmann Sr.; son, Kyle Kohmann, son-in-law and best friend, Buddy Black; 1 granddaughter, Amy Leckelt.

Leon was an avid gardener, loved to fish, and was always ready with a quick comeback or wisecrack. Leon served in the Army. He left LSU to help run Kohmann’s Cafe in downtown Houma and the Beach Haven in Grand Isle. He won several salesman awards before his retirement.

