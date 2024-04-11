Leon “Lefty” Joseph Brunet Jr., 72, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on April 10, 2024.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 8am to 11am, with the service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Sherry Verdin (David), Pamela Garcia, Leon Brunet III (Mindy), and Jacqueline Verdin (Justin); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Melia Brunet, Mildred Dardar, Patsy Kieff, Connie Kossar (Mike), Carlin Brunet (Brenda), and Juliette Dufrene (Scottie).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Oreleen Brunet; daughter, Sharon Brunet; grandchild, Allen Verdin; parents, Leonce Sr. and Celina Brunet; siblings, Doris Naquin, Lena Murphy, and Leona Regnier.

Leon was a great hunter and carpenter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who loved his family deeply.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.