Leonard Levron, Sr.

Leonard Joseph Levron, Sr., 66, died Thursday, February 9, 2023. Born December 19, 1956 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM at House of Prayer.

He is survived by his children, Lindy Levron, Kelsey Levron Ferrier (Justin), Canon Levron, Leonard J. “Tucker” Levron, II (Angel); grandchildren, Caroline Levron, Isabelle Ferrier, Carissa Levron, Palmer Ferrier and one grandson on the way; siblings, Audie Levron (Gwen), Medrick Levron, Rodney H. Levron Jr., and Karen Levron Lasserre; (Bruce).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodney Henry Levron Sr. and Isabella Peltier Levron; brother, Keith Levron.

He was a Christian, a loving and supportive father and grandfather, and loved all of his animals. He was a diehard fisherman and outdoorsman and jack of all trades. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.