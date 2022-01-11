November 22, 1940 – January 08, 2022

Leonce “L.G.” Gautreaux III, age 81, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. L.G. was a life-time resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on January 12, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

L.G. is survived by his son, Tim Gautreaux of Houma; daughter, Kathryn Ourso and husband, Chip Ourso of Houma; daughter, Rebecca Cenac and husband, Matthew Cenac of Houma; grandchildren, Jacob Ourso and wife Meagan, and Sarah Ourso; great grandchildren, Jack and Sophia Ourso; and sister, Paula Gautreaux Grasso and husband Charles “Boo” Grasso.

L.G. is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn “Kathy” King Gautreaux; parents, Leonce Gautreaux, Jr. and Inez LeBlanc Gautreaux; son, Leonce “Lonnie” Gautreaux IV; infant daughter, Mary Anne Gautreaux.

L.G. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew him. L.G. was a friend to many. L.G. made a lot of lifelong friendships as an oilfield salesman in southeast Louisiana. Anyone who knew him, knew he was very active in his community. He loved to fish, golf, cook, volunteer and attend LSU baseball games. L.G. was a parishioner of St. Gregory Catholic Church. L.G. leaves a beautiful legacy behind and is now reunited with his family who passed before him. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haydel Memorial Hospice, Homestead Assisted Living or The Suites at Sugar Mill Point.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Leonce “L.G.” Gautreaux III.