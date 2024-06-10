Leonce Paul “LP” Bordelon, III

Leonce Paul Bordelon III, “L.P.”, 86, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2024.Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever, LA.

He is survived by his daughter Rebecca “Becky” and her husband Edward “Jay” Hebert of Houma, LA; sons, Paul Bordelon of Clifton, VA, and Charles “Chuck” Bordelon of Ashburn, VA; grandsons, Edward “Joe” Hebert, Corbin Hebert, and Elijah “Eli” Hebert; and brother, Donald Bordelon and his wife Claudette Bordelon of Lakeland, FL. He is also survived by a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Charlene Corbin Bordelon, his father, Leonce Paul Bordelon II “Tonky”, his mother Jennie Novo Bordelon, and his two infant children- Marcelle Bordelon and Charles Bordelon.

He was a parishioner of Maria Immaculata Catholic Church. L.P. graduated from Louisiana State University and enjoyed working as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and school board member for Terrebonne Parish School District for over 55 years.

L.P. was a veteran who served in the United States Army in the early 1960s. L.P. will be remembered for his good nature, generosity, his sense of humor, and his love for his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

L.P. loved to socialize, was well-liked, and rarely went anywhere in Houma without seeing someone he knew; he took delight in art and painting; he was an avid football fan and enjoyed LSU football and going to Saints games; he appreciated and was knowledgeable of southern Louisiana history; loved to “journal”; was an active member of the Terrebonne Parish Library system; enjoyed vacationing with his family and spending time with his many friends and grandchildren.

He was quick to laugh, loved life, and always held on to hope. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and will always be thought of fondly.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at The Suites at Sugarmill Point, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and Dr. Brian Matherne for their outstanding care and support.

L.P.’s family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Terrebonne General Medical Center Foundation.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bordelon family.