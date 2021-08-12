Leroy Austin, Sr., 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021/

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Southdown Cemetery, 125 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA, 70360.

He is survived by his children, Susan Franklin, Bernita, Kathy, Leroy, Jr., Michael, Anissa, and Shaun Austin, Tatia Carter (Kirk), and Danyell G. Jackson; thirty-four grandchildren; seventy-three great grandchildren; seventeen great-great grandchildren; brothers, Gene, Sr. and Nelson Austin, Jr.; sisters, Iona Austin (William), Joan A. Calloway and Sarah Austin (Timmy); and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Durkins Austin; former wife, Josie Castle Austin; son, Harold D. Matthews; granddaughter, Zena Austin; parents, Nelson, Sr. and Mildred Wolfe Austin; brothers, Stanley and Claude L. Austin, Sr.; sisters, Rita Jeff, Geraldine Whitrack, Cynthia Calloway and Cathy Austin; paternal grandparents, James and Louise Ferguson Austin; maternal grandparents, Square, Sr. and Sarah Picou Wolfe;

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.