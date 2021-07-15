Leroy Foret Sr.

April 30, 1945 – July 14, 2021

Leroy Paul Foret, Sr, age 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He was a native and resident of Chauvin, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday July 19, 2021 beginning at 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Ann Smith Foret; sons, Dale J. (Becky) Foret, and John E. (Debra) Foret; daughter, Bernice F. LeBoeuf; brothers, Loney and O’Neal Sr. Foret; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Ernest and Josephine Marie Blanchard Foret; son, Leroy P. Foret, Jr.; son-in-law, Tony A. LeBoeuf; brothers, Eulan, Harold Sr., Gerris, and Gervis Foret, Clarence Sr. and Lawrence Authement; sisters, Eula Foret, Dorita F. Pierron, Odelia F. Sevin, Florence F. Chauvin, Helen A. Naquin, Helena A. Forrest, Noticia A. Bunker, Beatrice F. Gisclair, Ouida F. LeCompte, Maggie Foret and Hattie Foret.

Leroy was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of the Ward 7 Citizens Club for 58 years, Bayou Petit Caillou Carnival Club for 30 years, and Krewe of Mardi Gras Club for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, going to casinos, cooking for his family and friends, and was an avid Saints fan. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

