Leroy Francis Breaux, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Leroy was a lifelong resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in his honor on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. with military honors at 10:00 a.m. at Annunziata Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Leroy is survived by his daughters, Danette Bergeron (Daniel) and Cindy Duplantis (Dwayne); sons, Chris Breaux (Marilyn) and Kurt Breaux (Laurie); grandchildren, Heidi Skoglund, Jenifer Bergeron, Daniel Bergeron, Jr., Samantha Price, Jarad Duplantis, Jordan Kelly, Hayden Breaux, Rebekah Breaux, and Austin Breaux; sister, Bonna LeCompte; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Esther Breaux; parents, Philip and Linda Breaux; brothers, Clayton Breaux and Owen Breaux Sr.; sisters, Edna Mae Falgout, Rosalie Falgout, and Jenny Porche; grandsons, Grayson Breaux, Christian Breaux, and Tyler Breaux; and great-grandsons, Brennan Skoglund, Alec Skoglund, and Morgan Skoglund.

Leroy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Leroy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force having served in the Korean War. He worked as a baseball coach for many years, even having the opportunity to coach his own sons and grandsons. He enjoyed spending retirement gardening, working for the parish recreation department, maintaining the ball fields and spending time with his family. There was nothing he couldn’t fix and always stayed busy helping people. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

