Leroy Guillory, 73, a resident of Houma, LA and native of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully on Monday January 31, 2022.

Visitation will be observed on Friday February 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM until dismissal services at 12 Noon at the Jones Funeral Home chapel. 230 S. Hollywood Houma, LA. Interment will take place on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA.

Leroy was a veteran of the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge.

Memories of Leroy will forever remain in the hearts of his daughters, Tisha Guillory, Phedra F. Stansell, and Seymoura Guillory; siblings, Nancy (William) Boddie and Anne (Gayln) Cooper; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Anglo Guillory and Beulah Rougeau Guillory; one sister, Anglina G. Thomas; grandparents, Polan Guillory and Mercedes Collins Guillory and Maurice and Marie R. Guillory.