Leroy Joseph Dardar Jr., 50, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and resident of Bourg, passed away on March 15, 2023.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 from 10am to 12pm, with the service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Colida DuBois and companion George Landry; brothers, Dennis Dardar and Brian Dardar and wife Carmen; uncles, Danny Trosclair and wife Wanda, Benny Trosclair and wife Caroline, and David Trosclair; aunts, Rhonda Prosperie and husband Wayne “Boo”, Mary Elsie Dardar, and Mary Ann Parfait; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Dardar Sr.; step father, Louis DuBois; grandparents, Margaret Trosclair, Earl Trosclair Sr., Lorina Dardar, and Dennis Dardar; uncles, Brad Trosclair, Earl Trosclair Jr., Ronnie Trosclair; aunts, Shirley Richard and Winnie Phillips.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.