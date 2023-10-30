Leroy P. Hebert, 82, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Houma, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery, Houma, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Vedros Hebert; daughter, Kelly M. Duecker; son, Todd M. Hebert (Donna); grandchildren, Alexis V. Sachais (Andrew), Helena S. Duecker, Brigham F. Duecker, Margaux C. Duecker and Emma G. Hebert; great grandson, Maximilian “BBT” Thijs Sachais; brother, Dale Hebert and sister, June Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Hebert, Sr. and Thelma Boudreaux Hebert; brothers, Carroll Hebert, Michael Hebert, Jessie “Goat” Hebert, Jr. and sister, Barbara Guidry.

Leroy was a master plumber who enjoyed walking, cooking and spending time with his family.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.