Leroy Richoux, Jr., 73, passed away on July 5, 2023, in Houma, LA surrounded by loving wife and family. LeRoy was a native of Raceland, LA and Harvey, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 9:00am until service time at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Leroy is survived by his loving family; wife, Audrey Richoux, son, Reed Richoux; daughter, Dawn Bergeron and husband Ronald “Beau” Bergeron; grandchildren, Dylan Bergeron, Lauren Bergeron; and great granddaughter, Charlotte Bergeron; sisters, Ann Grantham and, Audrey Fletcher. LeRoy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Leroy is preceded in death his parents, LeRoy Richoux and Olympe Schouest Richoux; and sister, Ellen Webster; and brother-in-law, Donnie Fletcher; nephew, Joed Matis; mother and father in-law, Rita and Louis Lee; sister-in-law, Barbara Toups.

LeRoy’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his life and he would do anything for them. LeRoy served his community by starting his career at 2 R Drilling Company and from there; working his way up and becoming Project Manager at Hercules Offshore with forty-five years of dedication and service.

LeRoy enjoyed watching and loved NASCAR. He also enjoyed going “Out West” and digging for gold in the mountains.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Matherne; Dr. Russel Henry, Dr. Maidoh, the staff at AMG and TGMC, Bayou Home Care, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for all their love and care given to LeRoy and family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of LeRoy Richoux Jr.

