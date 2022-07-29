Leroy Rodrigue

July 10, 1938 – July 27, 2022

Leroy Anthony Rodrigue passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the age of 84. He was resident of Houma.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m., A military service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Antoinette DeLuca Rodrigue, daughter, AnneMarie R. Porche and son, Bob J. Rodrigue. His grandchildren, Scott and wife

Rachael, Jordan, Rechelle and Matthieu, great grand children, Baylee and Kearsten.

Leroy enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips with his wife, but most of all he enjoyed being “Pa” a beloved grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren and grand fur babies. He will forever be loved and missed dearly.