LeRoy Thibodeaux, 67, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Per his wishes, there will be no memorial services.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Marie Billiot Thibodeaux; children, Adele Marie Thibodeaux Dupre (Joshua), Summer Lynn Thibodeaux, and Roy Lee Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Selena Billiot (Jerry), Dalton Billiot (Kyliegh), Gage Billiot (Karli), Tiffany Thibodeaux (Jakeil), and Donavan Little (Summer); great-grandchildren, Dylan Billiot, Raegan Billiot, Karson Billiot, Ryder Billiot, Macayla Williams, Messiahlynn Thibodeaux, and Kingston Little; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Douglas Thibodeaux; and parents, Adam Thibodeaux, Sr. and Adele Marie Benoit Thibodeaux.

LeRoy will be remembered for his work ethic and was a jack of all trades. He was a loving husband, father, Pape’, and friend. LeRoy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the nurses, staff, and the deacon at St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.