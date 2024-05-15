Leryes “Lee” Joseph Usie, age 85, passed away Monday, May 13, 2024. He was a native of Chauvin and longtime resident of Bourg.Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Lee is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Breaux Usie; sister, Janet Usie Thibodaux (Oran); sister-in-law, Genie Boudreaux Usie; nieces and nephews, Don Prosperie (Carol), Lorraine LeBouef (Raymond), Angela Logan (Donny), Janelle LeCompte (Caroll), Wendell Usie (Cathy), Jill Usie, Anita Boudreaux (Eric), Annette LeBouef (Marty), Marty Thibodaux.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Alice Picou Usie; sister, Merline Usie Prosperie; brother, Elias “T Boy” Usie.

Lee served in the Army in the early 60’s, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, past Secretary of the Bourg Lion’s Club, a Cajun tour guide for many years, and was a recreational fisherman in his younger years with his wife. Lee had a kind heart always lending a helping hand, he loved telling stories and jokes, was a huge history buff, and never met a stranger. Early in his career, he was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture. Lee later retired as a Supervisor for the Federal Fisheries and Wildlife department in New Orleans, and was also stationed in Houma. Lee will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.