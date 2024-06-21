Lester A. LeBoeuf, Sr., 88, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, passed away on June 18, 2024.

Memorial visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2024 from 10am to 11am, with the Memorial Mass to begin at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Lester LeBoeuf Jr.(Paula); daughters, Jackie Evans (Chester) and Lisa Davis (Brett); step son, Jessie Blanchard (Glenda); step daughter, Nancy Pellegrin (Pierre); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Zelthia LeBoeuf; step son, Allen Blanchard; and step daughter, Charlotte Grabert.

Lester’s passion was watching his favorite football teams, Saints and LSU. He also enjoyed listening to old fashion country music and going to local cajun band’s shows.

In honor of Mr. Lester, the family asks that everyone wear their favorite Saints attire when attending his memorial services.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.