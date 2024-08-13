Lester David Terrio “Pac-Man”, 68, a native of Plaquemines parish and a longtime resident of Bayou Dularge, Louisiana, passed away on August 6, 2024.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maryanne “Mary” Terrio; daughters, Kristy Terrio (Dwayne), Angelika “Angel” Terrio and Tatiana “Tonya” Terrio; sister, Angelika “Angie” Savastano; grandchildren, Alexus Lirette, Tyler Lirette and Kayden Terrio; and great-granddaughter, Blakely Luke.

He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Mary A. Terrio “Lil Mary”; son, Lester D. Terrio Jr.; parents, Lester J. and Angelika O. Terrio; brothers, Larry J. Terrio and Kenneth Terrio; sister, Maria A. Terrio; brother in law, Dion Savastano; grandparents, Larry O. and Victoria D. Terrio.

He was a welder by trade and a commercial fisherman by heart.