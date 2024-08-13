Lester David Terrio

Jeswood P. Hebert
August 13, 2024
Betty R. Benson
August 13, 2024
Jeswood P. Hebert
August 13, 2024
Betty R. Benson
August 13, 2024

Lester David Terrio “Pac-Man”, 68, a native of Plaquemines parish and a longtime resident of Bayou Dularge, Louisiana, passed away on August 6, 2024.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maryanne “Mary” Terrio; daughters, Kristy Terrio (Dwayne), Angelika “Angel” Terrio and Tatiana “Tonya” Terrio; sister, Angelika “Angie” Savastano; grandchildren, Alexus Lirette, Tyler Lirette and Kayden Terrio; and great-granddaughter, Blakely Luke.


He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Mary A. Terrio “Lil Mary”; son, Lester D. Terrio Jr.; parents, Lester J. and Angelika O. Terrio; brothers, Larry J. Terrio and Kenneth Terrio; sister, Maria A. Terrio; brother in law, Dion Savastano; grandparents, Larry O. and Victoria D. Terrio.

He was a welder by trade and a commercial fisherman by heart.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 13, 2024

Glenn M. Crochet, Sr.

Read more