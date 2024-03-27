Lester Joseph “Shine” Folse, Jr., 63, died Friday, March 22, 2024. Born October 20, 1960 he was a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 8:30 AM until service time at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sherry Ann Folse; sons, Billy Folse and Michael Folse (Megan); daughter, Emmy Kraemer (Jules “Popa”); grandchildren, Leah Guidry (Elijah), Mason, Matthew and Myles Folse, Kayleigh (Austin) and Jaxon Kraemer; sisters, Sherry Schexnayder (Ken), Carmela Lassere (Zeb); in laws, Kent Folse, Cecile LeBoeuf (Snap), Wade Folse (Jessica) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Folse, Sr. and Virgia Folse; father and mother in law, Leo and Mary Ann Folse.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for all the customers of La Bon Boucon for helping make Lester’s dream come true.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.