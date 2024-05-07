Levorne Hebert Rhodes

May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024

Levorne Hebert Rhodes, age 67, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Levorne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gil M. Rhodes; her son, Hulen J. DeHart (Onice); her daughter, Day C. Falgoust; her sisters, Loretta H. Morvant and Sandra Dupre (Ray); her grandchildren, Caitlynn A. Douglas (Granger), Jayse D. DeHart, and Brayden J. Buquet, and one great-grandchild on the way, “Sunshine”; her brother-in-law, Ronnie Rhodes (Florette); her nephew, Timothy J. Morvant, Jr.; her great-nephew, Dylan Johnson; her nieces, Candace M. Johnson (Derek), Angie Templeton, Lacie Miller, Christy Wells, Penny (Darrell), Billie, and Monique (David); and her great-niece, Alyssa Johnson.

Levorne was preceded in passing by her parents, Melvin M. and Verlin L. Hebert; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wilma and Russell Rhodes; her brothers-in-law, Timothy Morvant, Sr., Burt Boquet, and Kenneth Dupre; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Boquet; and her niece, Rhonda Huval.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Levorne on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel, beginning at 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel, at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Burial will immediately follow the services in St. Eloi Cemetery.


Levorne was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. She adored her grandchildren and was so excited that “Sunshine” is on her way. She also had a love for Disney World.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Levorne Rhodes.

