January 16, 1955 – August 9, 2022

Lewis Edward Testerman, 67, a native of Marion, VA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, while surrounded by the love of his devoted and caring family.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 1:00 pm until his Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Vivian Bergeron Testerman; daughters, Andrea Zeringue (Jerome), Jaime Testerman, Joy Bergeron (Troy), and Hollie Tuttle (Justin); mother, Barbara Howell Talbert (Glen); grandchildren, Chase, Aaron, Amy (Renee), Adrian, Sr., Laine, Lewis, Faith, Brooke, Alexis, Anthony, and Nathanial; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Jr., Adalynn, Aiden, Isaac, and Aubrey; and many extended family members and friends that he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fielden Lewis Testerman; and cousins, Kevin and Timmy Kelly.

Lewis was an avid Saints fan with a bedroom devoted to his collection. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was physically able to. Lewis had lots of friends and liked to give everyone nicknames. He was loved by everyone he met. Lewis is very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Medical Team, and special thanks to Mary, his nurse. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff at Journey Hospice for their care and compassion, especially to Monique, RN for being by the family’s side during this time. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Brian Parker, as well as the nurses and staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System.