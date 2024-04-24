Lexi Ann Guidry “Lexi Lou”, 21, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on April 21, 2024.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 5pm to 9pm at Life Church. Visitation will resume Friday, April 26, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Life Church, 2324 Coteau Rd., Houma, LA 70364. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her father, Nicholas Guidry Sr. and wife Erika Guidry; mother, Lisa Verdin Naquin and husband Kenneth Naquin; siblings, Sydney Theriot, Dustin Buquet, Jacob Buquet, Nicholas Guidry Jr., Kenneth Naquin III, Liam Verdin, and Roman Verdin; nieces and nephews, Gunner Rose, Kasen Rose, Brooklyn Rose, Bentley Urivine, Maylo Buquet, and Kinsley Buquet; grandmothers, Norma Billiot and husband Chad Shadell and Annie Ortega and husband Jessie Ortega.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Harris Guidry and Ecton Billiot Jr.; great grandparents, Viola Carrere, Henry Hendon, Eveline Verdin, and Wickcliff Verdin; Godfather, Harris Guidry Jr.

She was Daddy’s world and Momma’s girl. Lexi was the light of everyone’s life and definitely the life of the party. Shine bright Lex.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.