January 13, 1949 ~ March 23, 2022

Linda Ann Barrow (Sister Linda), 73, a native of Gray, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 23, 2022, at 6:50 AM at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Graveside service will be observed on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Halfway Cemetery at 11:00a.m.

Linda was born to the late Lawrence Barrow, Sr., and Gladys Geraldine Barrow on January 13, 1949. She was known for visiting family and friends and praising the Lord.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Kevin Joseph Hawkins, sisters, Eleanor Barrow Wetzel (James), Patricia Barrow Azemeaux, brother, Lawrence Barrow, Jr., (Lois) and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents. Son, Torontez Dwayne Hawkins and daughter, Alicia Hawkins.