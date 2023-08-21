Linda Ann Danos Voisin, 76, a native of and a resident of Dularge, LA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Linda is survived by her son, Laban Voisin, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Clevenger (Steven), Stephanie Roddy (John) and Sally LeBoeuf (Ricky); grandchildren, Eric, Belinda, Erille, Janie, Taira, Megan, Regina, Laura, Ricky Jr., Cody, Royal, Drake, and Cassie; great-grandchildren, Thea, Sophia, Justin Jr., Jessie, Hazel, Gunner, Gemma, Asher, Adalyn, Cody Jr., Timmy, Brielle, Lincoln, Cassidy, Leonard Jr., Kenny, Ames, and Levi; brothers, Herman Danos, Jr., Jerry Danos (Della), and Ivy Danos (Polly); and sister, Lisa Danos.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Laban Voisin, Sr.; and parents Herman and Theresa Danos.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. Linda was very involved within her community, including being a member of Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Ladies Alter Society at St. Eloi Catholic Church, Pokeno Clubs, and teaching Arts and Crafts. In her free time, she loved hosting events for her friends and family or going to play bingo. She absolutely loved her companion Coco and made sure everyone knew it. Linda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations for prayers be made at your church in Linda’s honor.

